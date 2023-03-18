Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.87. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

