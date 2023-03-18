MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,005 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,387,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

