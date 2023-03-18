MQS Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 681,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $139,713.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,549 shares of company stock worth $290,324. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.52 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

