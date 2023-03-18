MQS Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

MQS Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.1 %

NOK opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.