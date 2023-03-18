MQS Management LLC Sells 11,957 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

MQS Management LLC reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in News by 65.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 981,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in News by 51.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 680,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Trading Down 2.0 %

NWSA stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.