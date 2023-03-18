MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 65.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after buying an additional 15,988,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 86.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after buying an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $93,900,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $54,443,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $33,137,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate Profile

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.