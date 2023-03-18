MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C grew its position in Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after buying an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xerox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,969,000 after buying an additional 276,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 340,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

