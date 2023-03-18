MQS Management LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

