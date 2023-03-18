MQS Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,170 shares of company stock worth $3,433,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

