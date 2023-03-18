MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,008 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,264,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

