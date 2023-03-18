MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,537,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814,459 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,696,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.