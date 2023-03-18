WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $338,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $186.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

