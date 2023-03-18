MQS Management LLC Invests $161,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

