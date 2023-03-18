WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,505 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.03 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

