WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

