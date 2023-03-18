Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 86,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $174,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

