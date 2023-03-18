Canacol Energy Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

