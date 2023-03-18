Canacol Energy Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Canacol Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
