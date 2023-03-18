Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on April 14th

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:PBH opened at C$91.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.71. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

