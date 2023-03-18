Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.28. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 34,167 shares.

TIGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 39.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 771,890 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 480,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

