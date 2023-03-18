Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 2,181,367 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $52,742,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after buying an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,860,000 after buying an additional 4,548,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after buying an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

