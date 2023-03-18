StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

NYSE:CBD opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

