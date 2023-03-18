Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41.
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
