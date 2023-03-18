Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Price Performance

Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Canon

About Canon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 537,692 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Canon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.