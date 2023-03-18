Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of BW stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

