Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BW stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.