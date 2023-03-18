StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO opened at $653.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $743.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $790.62. Cable One has a 12-month low of $609.85 and a 12-month high of $1,576.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 265,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,802,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $68,746,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after buying an additional 48,175 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

