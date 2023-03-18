BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $659.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

