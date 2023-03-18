BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
BlueLinx Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $659.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
