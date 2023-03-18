BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

