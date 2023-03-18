Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

