StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BPT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 2,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

