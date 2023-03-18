StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CBIZ by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

