BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $35.85

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.40. BP shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 3,398,447 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.70) to GBX 650 ($7.92) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.93.

BP Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BP by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

