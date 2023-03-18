Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.03. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.