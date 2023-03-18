Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.99 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

