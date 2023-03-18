JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $48.24

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $46.07. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 276,339 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.
JinkoSolar Stock Down 6.9 %
The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
