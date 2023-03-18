JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $48.24

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $46.07. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 276,339 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.