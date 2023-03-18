Chubb (NYSE:CB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
