Chubb (NYSE:CB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.