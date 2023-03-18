StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

BSBR stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth $145,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $451,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 234.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

