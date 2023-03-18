StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 4.5 %
BSBR stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.
