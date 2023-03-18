Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
