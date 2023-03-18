Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

NYSE BSAC opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

