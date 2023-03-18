Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

BSX stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.