StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
CAE Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of CAE opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.95.
Institutional Trading of CAE
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.