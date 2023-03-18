StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAE opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Institutional Trading of CAE

About CAE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading

