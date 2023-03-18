Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNEDGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

BNED opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 372,412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,600,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.