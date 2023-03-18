Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

BNED opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 372,412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,600,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

