Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance
BNED opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.