Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,966,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 150,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

