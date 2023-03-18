Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Shares of BMI stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.89.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,966,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 150,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
