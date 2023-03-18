Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Bank of Hawaii Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51.
Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii
In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
