Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

