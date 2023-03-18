UBS Group Begins Coverage on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

