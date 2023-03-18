Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy Sells 1,495 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

