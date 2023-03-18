Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 21,812 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $258,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,311,000 after purchasing an additional 803,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,068,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,607 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sumo Logic

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.