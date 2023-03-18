Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 81,795 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $237,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heritage Global Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 111,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

