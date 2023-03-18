Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $201,305.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $105.05 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.