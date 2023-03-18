Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

