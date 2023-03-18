Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.
Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of TITN stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
