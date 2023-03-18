Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Flywire Stock Performance
Flywire stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
