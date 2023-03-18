Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $291,731.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560,794 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

PCOR stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

